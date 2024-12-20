Charge Drop First Showcase Game to Stars

December 20, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Feron Hunt of the Cleveland Charge

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE) Feron Hunt of the Cleveland Charge(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE)

ORLANDO, FL - The Cleveland Charge (7-8) were defeated by the Salt Lake City Stars (7-8), 121-98, in their first of two games at the 2024 NBA G League Showcase presented by The General.

Cleveland was led by Feron Hunt's 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting with five blocks in 30 minutes. JT Thor scored 18 points on 6-of-11 shots in 31 minutes. Eli Hughes and Zhaire Smith added 12 and 11 points off the bench respectively. The Charge held a 56-55 lead at halftime, but were outscored 66-42 in the second half.

A trio of NBA Assignments from the Jazz led Salt Lake City to victory: Cody Williams scored 19 points, Kyle Filipowski had 11 points and 11 boards, and Isaiah Collier added six points, seven assists, and five rebounds. Oscar Tshiebwe scored 19 points and grabbed 20 rebounds with three steals and four blocks in 25 minutes.

Cleveland concludes their participation in the 2024 NBA G League Showcase with a matchup against the Austin Spurs (San Antonio Spurs) on Sunday, December 22 at 4:00 p.m. The Charge return home to Public Hall for a pair of games versus the South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers) beginning with Mullet Mania and a Luke Travers mullet wig giveaway on Friday, December 27 at 7:00 p.m.!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.