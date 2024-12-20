Charge Drop First Showcase Game to Stars
December 20, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
ORLANDO, FL - The Cleveland Charge (7-8) were defeated by the Salt Lake City Stars (7-8), 121-98, in their first of two games at the 2024 NBA G League Showcase presented by The General.
Cleveland was led by Feron Hunt's 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting with five blocks in 30 minutes. JT Thor scored 18 points on 6-of-11 shots in 31 minutes. Eli Hughes and Zhaire Smith added 12 and 11 points off the bench respectively. The Charge held a 56-55 lead at halftime, but were outscored 66-42 in the second half.
A trio of NBA Assignments from the Jazz led Salt Lake City to victory: Cody Williams scored 19 points, Kyle Filipowski had 11 points and 11 boards, and Isaiah Collier added six points, seven assists, and five rebounds. Oscar Tshiebwe scored 19 points and grabbed 20 rebounds with three steals and four blocks in 25 minutes.
Cleveland concludes their participation in the 2024 NBA G League Showcase with a matchup against the Austin Spurs (San Antonio Spurs) on Sunday, December 22 at 4:00 p.m. The Charge return home to Public Hall for a pair of games versus the South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers) beginning with Mullet Mania and a Luke Travers mullet wig giveaway on Friday, December 27 at 7:00 p.m.!
Images from this story
|
Feron Hunt of the Cleveland Charge
(NBAE)
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 20, 2024
- Mad Ants Score Season-High 127 Points in Showcase Victory - Indiana Mad Ants
- Vipers Face Defeat against Mad Ants - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Stars Charge to Victory in First Showcase Matchup - Salt Lake City Stars
- Charge Drop First Showcase Game to Stars - Cleveland Charge
- Nets Defeated by Clippers in Game One at Winter Showcase - Long Island Nets
- Legends Secure Third Straight Win in Overtime Thriller at Winter Showcase - Texas Legends
- Bulls Thwart Hustle Comeback Effort - Memphis Hustle
- Wisconsin Herd Adds Dennis Smith Jr. - Wisconsin Herd
- Windy City Snatches Showcase Win over Memphis - Windy City Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.