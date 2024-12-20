Windy City Snatches Showcase Win over Memphis

December 20, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

ORLANDO - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, grabbed a 109-104 win over the Memphis Hustle during the NBA G League Winter Showcase presented by The General on Thursday night. Chicago Bulls guard Chris Duarte, on assignment with Windy City, led all scorers with 36 points, five of which were three-pointers. Duarte added five rebounds, five assists, and four steals to his dominant performance.

Chicago Bulls two-way guard DJ Steward matched Duarte with five three-pointers on route to a 21-point and eight assist performance. Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Adama Sanogo also notched his eighth double-double (points and rebounds) of the season, ending with 12 points and 11 boards.

Memphis took the first quarter by four points despite Steward recording eight points for Windy City. The Bulls dominated the second period, though, shooting over 50% from both the field and three-point range. Duarte scored 16 points in the second quarter to help Windy City enter halftime with a 10-point advantage. Memphis closed the gap to three points heading into the final frame, but another strong quarter from Duarte (13 points) in the finale secured the win for Windy City.

Memphis Grizzlies two-way guard Yuki Kawamura topped the Hustle with 27 points, six assists, and five rebounds. Rookie forward Armando Bacot posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Hustle.

Windy City improves to 5-10, and 1-0 in the Winter Showcase, while Memphis drops to 6-9, and 0-1 in Orlando.

Windy City plays its final Showcase matchup against Santa Cruz on Saturday, December 21. Tip-off is scheduled for 6pm CT and the game will be broadcast on Roku Sports Channel.

