Stars Charge to Victory in First Showcase Matchup

December 20, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Salt Lake City Stars (7-8), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, claimed victory in their first game of the 2024 G League Winter Showcase over the Cleveland Charge (7-8) (Cleveland Cavaliers affiliate), 121-98, Friday night at the Orange County Convention Center.

Six Stars players finished in double-figures as the team shot a collective 44.7% from the field (46-for-103) and 40.5% from three (15-of-37). Jazz assignment forward Cody Williams tied a team-high in scoring with 19 points, adding five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in a strong all-around performance. Two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe matched Williams with 19 points of his own, grabbing 20 boards and dishing out two assists to earn his eleventh double-double of the season.

Salt Lake City opened the game with a strong shooting performance from three, as forward Keshawn Justice and guard Max Abmas each shot a perfect 2-of-2 from behind the arc. The Stars ended the first frame shooting 58.3% (7-of-12) from three-point territory, entering the second ahead, 39-30.

In the second, the Stars led by as many as 11-points behind a strong offensive effort from forward Babacar Sane. Sane netted nine-straight points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field as Salt Lake City entered halftime down one, 56-55.

The Stars found their groove coming out of the half, holding the Charge to only 19 points on 30.4% shooting from the field in the third frame. Williams led the team with 10 points in the quarter, including an 11-foot jumper that gave Salt Lake City a fourteen-point advantage (89-75) heading into the fourth.

Success at both ends of the court continued into the final frame as Salt Lake City led by as many as 28 points. With their bench taking control in the final minutes, the Stars closed out their first matchup of the Winter Showcase victorious, 121-98.

The Charge were led by forward Feron Hunt who finished with a game-high 21 points, while grabbing four rebounds and serving two assists.

The Stars face the Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies affiliate) in their second G League Winter Showcase game on Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Orange County Convention Center. The contest tips-off at 9 a.m. MT and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+.

