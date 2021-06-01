Veteran Infielders Moran and Evans Begin Rehabs at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates announced infielders Colin Moran and Phillip Evans will begin their respective rehab assignments tonight with Indianapolis. They will be the fourth and fifth Pirates players to rehab with the Indians this season, following RHP Chad Kuhl, LHP Austin Davis and INF Ke'Bryan Hayes.

Moran, 28, was placed on the 10-day injured list on May 9 with a left groin sprain. As Pittsburgh's primary first baseman to begin the season, he played in 32 games and hit .297 (33-for-111) with four home runs and 19 RBI. He recorded three consecutive two-hit games from May 4-7 before suffering the injury on May 8 at Chicago (NL).

The left-handed hitter owns a lifetime .272 average (328-for-1204) since making his major league debut with Houston in 2016. Moran was traded from Houston to Pittsburgh on Jan. 13, 2018 with OF Jason Martin, RHP Joe Musgrove and RHP Michael Feliz in exchange for RHP Gerrit Cole. He was originally selected by Miami as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2013 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of North Carolina

Evans, 28, was placed on the 10-day injured list on May 13 with a left hamstring strain. In a utility role, he hit .216 (24-for-111) in 32 games with Pittsburgh to begin the season. In 11 games for the Pirates in 2020, Evans hit .359 (14-for-39) before being placed on the 60-day injured list on Aug. 9 with a concussion.

After being signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on Dec. 17, 2019, Evans had his contract selected on July 23, 2020. He was originally selected by New York (NL) in the 15th round of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft and made his MLB debut with the Mets in 2017.

The Indians begin a six-game homestand vs. the Columbus Clippers tonight, and it will be the first time both Moran and Evans play at Victory Field. To purchase tickets, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health

