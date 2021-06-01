This Week at Victory Field, June 1-6

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians begin a six-game homestand today through Sunday, June 6 against the Columbus Clippers with stadium capacity at 50%. To purchase tickets, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

Tuesday, June 1 at 7:05 PM

Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg and MHS

- Hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack and popcorn all available for $1 each. Wednesday, June 2 at 1:35 PM Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial

- Schedule that "off-site" meeting or enjoy a business lunch at The Vic with baseball under the sun.

Thursday, June 3 at 7:05 PM Thirsty Thursday presented by Sun King Brewery

- $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic drafts and $5 premium and craft drafts.

Bark in the Park presented by Noah's Animal Hospitals and PetSuites

- Ticket packages include one (1) giveaway item; dog owners may select a leash, food scoop or ball toss toy.

- Right field lawn pods accommodate six (6) humans/dogs; limit of one (1) dog per person.

Friday, June 4 at 7:05 PM

Friday Fireworks presented by Indiana Union Construction Industry

- Stick around and enjoy the first fireworks show of the season immediately following the game.

Sunday, June 6 at 1:35 PM

Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Aquafina and Meijer

- All kids 14 and under receive a voucher for a free hot dog, bag of chips and bottle of water with price of admission.

Knot Hole Kids Club giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health and WTHR

- The first 500 Knot Hole Kids Club members will receive a Ke'Bryan Hayes replica autographed arm sleeve. Must have KHKC membership card to redeem.

Both Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have deferred to state and local authorities on mask mandates. Per the current Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) order, face coverings will be required for all fans over the age of 2 years old. Fans may only remove masks when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat location.

The Indians will update Victory Field's capacity percentage and guidelines upon approval from the MCPHD.

