Tuesday Night's Redbirds Game Postponed Due to Rain: June 1, 2021
June 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee- Tuesday night's scheduled game between the Memphis Redbirds and the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate, Detroit Tigers) has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as a part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Thursday. The first game will start at 5:05 p.m., with the second game to follow after the conclusion of game one.
As the game was postponed prior to its start, the original ticket purchaser will receive a credit equal to the amount paid for the ticket posted to their MyTickets account. For more details and ticket information regarding tonight's postponement, please visit MemphisRedbirds.com.
Tickets for all upcoming Redbirds home games can be purchased at MemphisRedbirds.com/tickets, or by calling 901-721-6000. Tickets for all premium and group areas also remain on sale.
Last month, the team announced that in accordance with the latest Shelby County Health Directive, AutoZone Park can return to full capacity beginning immediately. Fans will no longer be required to wear masks in outdoor areas. However, fans will be required to use a mask while accessing the indoor common areas per the City of Memphis' rules on City-owned facilities. Signage will be posted in areas where masks are required. Fans who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue to wear masks at all times inside the stadium.
All tickets will remain digital; paper tickets will not be issued. AutoZone Park will continue to enforce a clear bag policy and operate as a cashless venue.
For the latest protocols and procedures visit memphisredbirds.com.
