Reds All-Star Joey Votto Joins Bats on Rehab Assignment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats today announced that Cincinnati Reds All-Star first baseman Joey Votto will begin an MLB rehabilitation assignment in Louisville tonight (June 1) at Louisville Slugger Field. The Bats take on the St. Paul Saints at 7 p.m.

Votto, 37, was originally placed on the 10-Day Injured List on May 7 (retroactive to May 6) with a fractured left thumb. The Reds first baseman suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch from Chicago White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel on May 5.

Votto is slated to start tonight as the Bats' designated hitter against St. Paul at 7 p.m.

The Toronto native's decorated MLB career includes a National League MVP award (2010), Hank Aaron Award (2010), six NL All-Star selections and a Rawlings Gold Glove Award (1B, 2011). He is one of only four active players with at least 1,800 Major League games, joining Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera and Yadier Molina, and his 1,706 starts at first base are second all-time at that position in MLB history behind only Pujols.

Votto is returning to the Bats for the first time since two-game rehab assignments in both 2014 and 2012. Prior to those stints, Votto won Louisville's Mary E. Barney Team MVP award and was the International League's Rookie of the Year in 2007 when he hit .294 with 22 home runs and 92 RBI in 133 games with the Bats.

