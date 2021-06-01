Homestand Highlights: First Full-Capacity Homestand Features Jersey Giveaway

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers start their third home series at Coolray Field on June 1 as they host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins) from June 1-6. The homestand is headlined by our annual Pride Night on June 4, and a replica "Fish Scales" jersey giveaway presented by Northside Hospital on June 5.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, June 1 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Family Value Tuesday: Hot dogs for $2 and desserts for $1 every Tuesday night, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling

Wednesday, June 2 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank presented by New Country 101.5 FM. Upgrade to a Doggie Bag which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers dog bowl for $14

Thursday, June 3 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each, presented by Michelob Ultra

Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett to honor the culture and traditions of the Hispanic and Latino community in Gwinnett

Friday, June 4 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Pride Night: The Stripers are proud to recognize the importance of equality and diversity in our community with our second annual Pride Night. Join us at Coolray Field as we celebrate the LGBTQ+ community

Pride Pack: Purchase and Pride Pack and receive a ticket and a wearable Pride Flag

Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display follows each Friday night game

Saturday, June 5 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Replica "Fish Scales" Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a replica "Fish Scales" Jersey, presented by Northside Hospital. The jerseys are modeled after the Stripers' popular Outdoors Night uniforms worn in the 2019 season and are available in medium and extra-large sizes only

Faith & Family Night: The Stripers welcome fans for a night of fun and fellowship at Coolray Field

Sunday, June 6 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union

Single-game tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

