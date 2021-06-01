Saints and Bats Postponed Due to Rain; Doubleheader Thursday

LOUISVILLE, KY - The St. Paul Saints and Louisville Bats were postponed on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field due to rain. The two teams will play a single game on Wednesday beginning at 6:00 p.m. central and then play a doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 4:30 p.m. central. The doubleheader will be two seven inning games with the second game beginning approximately 30 minutes at the conclusion of the first game. The Saints will send LHP Charlie Barnes (2-0, 3.05) to the mound for Wednesday's game.

