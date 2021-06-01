All Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale

PAPILLION, Neb. - Single-game tickets for the remaining Omaha Storm Chasers home games from July 6 through September 19, including the July 8 and 10 contests with FNBO postgame fireworks, are now on sale. The tickets can be purchased in person at the Werner Park Ticket Office, over the phone by calling (402) 738-5100 or online at www.omahastormchasers.com/tickets.

The Storm Chasers will play host to Triple-A East opponent Toledo at 7:05 p.m. on July 8 and 10, and each will be followed by an extensive fireworks program. Sponsored by FNBO, the shows will be the biggest of the season, with the July 10 program rivaling Independence Day shows of the past.

Other key dates on the schedule include giveaway games and theme nights. A bobblehead featuring Adalberto Mondesi will be handed out on July 9 and one of Bubba Starling, sponsored by Fairfield Inn and Suites, is set for July 23. Heroes-vs.-Villains Night is set for Aug. 13. Faith & Family Night will be Aug. 14. And Daddy-Daughter Princess Night is scheduled for Aug. 20. Doggie bow ties will be handed out on Aug. 18 and Take Meowt to the Ballgame, where cats are welcome, is Sept. 4.

The Storm Chasers will also be wearing alternate jerseys four times in the upcoming weeks. They will again become the Cazadores de Tormentas for the Copa de la Diversión Night on July 24 and will play as the Omaha Sizzle on Sept. 16. They also have special jerseys for Military Appreciation Night, sponsored by RTG Medical, on Aug. 19, and Outdoor Night, presented by the National Wild Turkey Federation, on Aug. 21. Game jerseys for the two August games will be auctioned off after.

All tickets, beginning with the July games, will be sold with a specific seat location. June single-game tickets will continue to use the current general admission per section ticket system. But as the Chasers continue to increase capacity this season, the club will return to the standard seating model.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Werner Park in Papillion, Neb. For more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

