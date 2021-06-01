Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (11-12) vs. Columbus Clippers (8-15)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #24 / Home #7: Indianapolis Indians (11-12) vs. Columbus Clippers (8-15)

PROBABLES: RHP Max Kranick (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Kevin Herget (0-1, 13.50)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

SUNDAY: With a 7-2 loss on Sunday afternoon, the Indians were swept by Omaha in the six-game series. Gabriel Cancel gave the Storm Chasers the lead in the second before the Indians tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the sixth. Omaha then strung together three runs in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings to extend its lead out of Indy's reach. Kevin Kramer hit his third home run of the season in the eighth inning to make the score 7-2, but the Indians only recorded three hits on the afternoon for the loss. Cody Ponce got the start for Indy and took his first Triple-A loss of the season after being charged with the first four Storm Chaser runs. Indy has lost seven consecutive games, its most since May 4-10, 2014.

BLIGH IS THAT GUY: Bligh Madris recorded his sixth two-hit performance in 10 games with Indianapolis on Sunday at Omaha. Since being promoted from Double-A Altoona and making his Triple-A debut, Madris is hitting .371 (13-for-35) with four extra-base hits, six RBI and five runs scored. The 25-year-old has notched two hits in four of his last five games and doubled twice on May 29 at Omaha.

KRAMER CONNECTING: Kevin Kramer has been swinging a hot bat as of late, hitting safely in 10 of his last 13 games with a .326 average (15-for-46), four extra-base hits, 10 RBI, seven runs scored, nine walks and nine strikeouts dating back to May 16. On Sunday, he hit his third home run of the season and first since May 21 at St. Paul to drive in the only Indians RBI of the day. He also scored both of the Indians runs in the 7-2 defeat.

SHARPE'S STREAK: Chris Sharpe's on-base streak ended at 15 consecutive games from May 12-29. During that time frame, he hit safely in 12 games with a .245 average (13-for-53), 13 runs scored, seven doubles, a home run and 10 walks. Also during that time, he had a team-leading eight-game hitting streak from May 14-22. The 24-year-old split the 2019 season between High-A Bradenton and Double-A Altoona and hit a combined .254 (116-for-457) with 31 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 17 stolen bases. His 31 doubles between the two levels was tied for second among Pirates farmhands.

STOLEN BASE SPLITS: After swiping 11 bases in 16 attempts through the first two weeks of the season, the Indians have just two stolen bases in three attempts dating back to May 18 at St. Paul.

TONIGHT: The Indians return to Victory Field tonight to kick off a six-game series vs. their former International League West rival Columbus. Both teams enter this series coming off sweeps and identical seven-game losing streaks, with the Clippers dropping all six games vs. Nashville last week. RHP Max Kranick will make his Triple-A debut tonight vs. RHP Kevin Herget, who allowed six runs in 4.0 innings in his only start with Columbus this season on May 26 vs. Nashville.

MAX TAKES THE MOUND: Pittsburgh's preseason No. 30/No. 28 (Baseball America/MLB Pipeline) prospect, right-hander Max Kranick, will take the mound tonight for the Indians in his Triple-A debut. Kranick has made three starts for Double-A Altoona so far this season with a 1-0 record, 4.02 ERA (7er/15.2ip) and 16 strikeouts. The 23-year-old spent 2020 at Pittsburgh's Alternate Training Site in Altoona after going 6-7 with a 3.79 ERA (46er/109.1ip) in 20 starts with High-A Bradenton in 2019. Kranick was selected by Pittsburgh in the 11th round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft and had his contract selected on Nov. 20, 2020.

CAPTAIN REDBIRD ON REHAB: Colin Moran begins a rehab assignment with Indianapolis tonight at Victory Field after being placed on the 10-day IL with a left groin injury on May 9. The 28-year-old appeared in 32 games with Pittsburgh to begin the season and hit .297 (33-for-111) with four home runs and 19 RBI. Before exiting the game early on May 8 at Chicago (NL) with an injury, he opened the month of May hitting .375 (9-for-24) with four multi-hit performances in seven games.

EVANS IN INDY: Phillip Evans will also join the Indians on a rehab assignment beginning tonight vs. Columbus. He began the season with Pittsburgh and hit .216 (24-for-111) before landing on the 10-day injured list on May 13 with a left hamstring injury. Evans was signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent prior to the 2020 season and had his contract selected on July 23, 2020. In 11 games with the Pirates last year, he hit .359 (14-for-39) before being placed on the 60-day IL on Aug. 9 with a concussion.

BETHANCOURT BATTING: Christian Bethancourt leads qualified Indians hitters with a .286 average (18-for-63) in 16 games so far this season. In his first 10 games after joining Indy on May 13, Bethancourt hit .349 (15-for-43) with six multi-hit games, four doubles, five runs scored, a home run and six RBI. Most recently he went 0-for-3 on Sunday at Omaha, but has not recorded back-to-back hitless games yet this season.

