Vesey Assigned to Wichita

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Nolan Vesey (VEE-see) has been assigned to Wichita by the Oilers from Bakersfield.

Vesey, 24, is in his second season as a pro. A native of North Reading, Massachusetts, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound forward is a former draft pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs (round 6, #158 overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He was acquired by Edmonton on June 8, 2018 and appeared in 32 games for the Thunder last season. He notched 10 points (3g, 7a) over that span and also played in two games for the Condors.

Prior to turning pro, Vesey attended the University of Maine (NCAA DI) where he had 82 points (39g, 43a) in 145 games during his college career. His brother, Jimmy, plays for the Buffalo Sabres.

Wichita returns home this Friday to close a three-game mini-series with the Idaho Steelheads starting at 7:05 p.m.

