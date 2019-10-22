Mavs Fall in Tuesday Night Goalie Duel against Tulsa, 2-1

TULSA, Okla. - The Kansas City Mavericks (1-3-0-0, 2 points) dropped a Tuesday night road contest at BOK Center to the Tulsa Oilers (2-5-0-0, 4 points) by the final score of 2-1. Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider turned in a 37-save performance in the loss and forward Darian Dziurzynski scored a goal in his third straight game.

The Oilers mounted a ferocious first period attack, piling up 22 shots in the first period, but Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider turned away every single one of them. Mavericks forward Darian Dziurzynski netted his team-leading third goal of the season at the 16:37 mark of the opening frame. He now has goals in three consecutive games. Forwards Mitch Hults and Mason Morelli picked up the assists on the goal. The Oilers ended up outshooting Kansas City 22-8 in the first period.

The goaltending duel continued into the second period, as Tulsa goaltender Olie Eriksson Ek turned in a clean sheet in the middle frame, stopping all 11 shots by the Mavs. Tulsa drew even on a goal from Devin Sideroff on the power play at the 10:52 mark of the period. Jared Thomas and Josh Wesley assisted on the game-tying goal.

At the 14:28 mark of the third period, Tulsa grabbed a late 2-1 lead on a goal by Robby Jackson. Adam Pleskach was credited with the lone assist on the goal. The score would hold up and Tulsa took home the 2-1 win.

Schneider turned in a 37-save performance on the night and the Mavericks went zero-for-three on the power play. Eriksson stopped 36 of the 37 shots by KC on the night.

