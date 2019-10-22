Josh Dickinson Named Player of the Week

West Valley City, Utah - The ECHL announced that Utah Grizzlies forward Josh Dickinson has been named as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for his efforts from October 14th-20th.

Dickinson scored seven goals and one assist for eight points in three games last week.

The highlight of the week was back to back hat tricks for the silky smooth lefty from Georgetown, Ontario. Dickinson scored three goals and one assist in a 7-1 win over Wichita on October 16th. He repeated the hat trick on October 18th in a 10-4 win over Allen. He was the first Grizzlies player to have back to back hat tricks since Colin Vock scored three goals on February 1st and 2nd vs Ontario.

The 21 year old currently leads the league with seven goals on the season and is tied for fifth with eight points.

Dickinson is off to a fast start to the season, which is carried over from an outstanding 2019 Kelly Cup Playoff run where he had three goals and four assists in five games.

He is the first Grizzlies player since Matt Berry to win Player of the Week honors from November 19th-25th, 2018.

Prior to turning pro, Dickinson played one season at Clarkson University, posting 26 points in 40 games.

On behalf of Josh Dickinson, a case of pucks will be donated to a Utah youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

The Grizzlies return home on November 2nd, 2019 at 7:00 pm and November 3rd at 1:00 pm against the Idaho Steelheads. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com, the Maverik Center box office or by calling (801) 988-8000.

