We are excited to introduce The South Carolina Stingrays Partnership Spotlight to our fan base and business partners. Building community and business relationships with the Stingrays plays an instrumental role into the success on and off the ice. We will highlight two of partners every other week to share the impact that they make on the community as well as our organization. Support the Stingrays by supporting our partners! http://www.soslowcountry.org/

Share Our Suzy has partnered with the South Carolina Stingrays organization for 5 years. This organization continues to give back to the local Charleston community in many ways and we are proud to create a theme night during our season that is centered around Breast Cancer Awareness and our partnership with SOS.

Share Our Suzy's goal is to allow patients to focus solely on recovery and not the financial stress brought on during this very difficult battle. The foundation bridges the financial gap from diagnosis to remission. Funds raised are used to provide assistance to those with every day needs such as wigs, prosthetics, childcare, gas cards, utility bill assistance, medication assistance and more. They help cover the critical areas that insurance companies do not.

Mark your calendar for our Pink in the Rink Night on March 21 at 6:05 PM. The Rays will wear specialty pink jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game where 100% of the proceeds will benefit Share Our Suzy!

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month! Browse through their upcoming events throughout the Lowcountry that will support this cause. https://www.tridentpaincenter.com/

Trident Pain Center has been a longtime partner of the South Carolina Stingrays and has sponsored various elements for our organization including icing calls and the Fan Zam.

Trident Pain Center has multiple locations throughout the Lowcountry specializing in various therapeutic treatments. The pain management specialists at Trident Pain Center in Charleston offers a multi-disciplinary approach to control and manage severe and lingering pain. Their method permits their patients the chance to be more operational and productive, heightening the value in their everyday lives. PARTNER WITH US! Learn more about how your business can partner with the South Carolina Stingrays this season by contacting Kevin Schildt (mailto:kschildt@stingrayshockey.com) , Director of Corporate Partnerships, at 843-745-0818!

