ECHL Transactions - October 22
October 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 22, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Thomas Ebbing, F
Jacksonville:
Denis Tsaruk, G
Beau McCue, F
Wichita:
Nick Miglio, F
Joe Widmar, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Kelly Summers, D loaned to Binghamton
Brampton:
Add Rob Mann, D activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Henry, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Jake Horton, F assigned by Springfield
Rapid City:
Delete Merrick Madsen, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/11)
Tulsa:
Add Dakota Joshua, F assigned from San Antonio by St. Louis
Add Olle Eriksson-Ek, G activated from reserve
Add Connor Moynihan, F activated from reserve
Delete Ian McNulty, F placed on reserve
Delete Charlie Sampair, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Ryan Cloonan, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Macoy Erkamps, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Brandon Hawkins, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 22, 2019
- ECHL Transactions - October 22 - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Receive Players from Charlotte, Springfield - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Vesey Assigned to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Penguins Recall Hawkins & Erkamps - Wheeling Nailers
- Tomas Sholl Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Idaho Steelheads
- Idaho's Sholl Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Mariners Weekly: Home Cookin' Ahead - Maine Mariners
- Josh Dickinson Named Player of the Week - Utah Grizzlies
- Utah's Dickinson Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Lookout Walleye Fans, Here Comes Spider-Man - Toledo Walleye
- Defenseman Kelly Summers Receives AHL Call up to Binghamton - Adirondack Thunder
- Support the Stingrays by Supporting Our Partners - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.