ECHL Transactions - October 22

October 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 22, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Thomas Ebbing, F

Jacksonville:

Denis Tsaruk, G

Beau McCue, F

Wichita:

Nick Miglio, F

Joe Widmar, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Kelly Summers, D loaned to Binghamton

Brampton:

Add Rob Mann, D activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Henry, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Jake Horton, F assigned by Springfield

Rapid City:

Delete Merrick Madsen, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/11)

Tulsa:

Add Dakota Joshua, F assigned from San Antonio by St. Louis

Add Olle Eriksson-Ek, G activated from reserve

Add Connor Moynihan, F activated from reserve

Delete Ian McNulty, F placed on reserve

Delete Charlie Sampair, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Ryan Cloonan, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Macoy Erkamps, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Brandon Hawkins, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

