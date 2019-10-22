Swamp Rabbits Receive Players from Charlotte, Springfield

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have made the following transactions on Tuesday, October 22:

Forward Jacob Pritchard has been re-assigned to the Swamp Rabbits from the Charlotte Checkers.

Forward Jake Horton has been re-assigned to the Swamp Rabbits from the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Forward Thomas Ebbing has been released from his Standard Player Contract.

Pritchard, 24, comes to Greenville with championship pedigree. He won the Clark Cup in the final season of the Indiana Ice's existence in the USHL. And, after a strong showing with UMass in the NCAA Tournament, played in six playoff games with Charlotte en route to the Calder Cup last season.

Horton, 24, enters his second full pro season after four seasons at Harvard. He served as team captain with the Crimson in his senior season. The playmaking forward posted 17 points in 62 games in his first full pro season in Springfield.

