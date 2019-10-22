Tomas Sholl Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

October 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Goaltender Tomas Sholl has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 14-20 by the ECHL. It is the second time this season, and fifth time in his career, that Sholl has received the weekly honor.

Sholl went 1-0-0 with a 0.94 goals-against average and a save percentage of .960 last week.

The 25-year-old turned aside 24 of the 25 shots he faced in a 2-1 win over Wichita onâFriday.

Under contract with Texas of the AmericanâHockey League, Sholl has appeared in 61 career ECHL games with Idaho and Adirondack with an overall record of 43-12-4 with seven shutouts, a 1.99 goals-against average and a save percentage of .935. Last season, he earned a spot in the ECHLâAll-Star Classic while being named to the ECHLâAll-Rookie Team and the All-ECHLâSecond Team.

He also has spent time in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Macon and Evansville where he went 14-3-3 with one shutout, a 2.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.

Prior to turning pro, Sholl saw action in 19 games over three seasons at Bowling Green State University going 7-10-0 with two shutouts, a 2.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .891.

This is the second time Sholl has been named to the award in back-to-back weeks, joining his pair of awards on Mar. 12, 2018 and Mar. 19, 2018. He's also the first Steelheads player to win the award twice in the same season multiple times while marking the fourth occurrence by three players to earn two awards in the same season.

The Steelheads head to Wichita, Kan. on Friday, Oct. 25 at 6:05 p.m. to take on the Wichita Thunder and return to CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.