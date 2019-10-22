Utah's Dickinson Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Josh Dickinson of the Utah Grizzlies is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 14-20.

Dickinson scored seven goals and added one assist in three games last week.

The 21-year-old had four points (3g-1a) in a 7-1 win against Wichita on Wednesday, added his second consecutive hat trick in a 10-4 win at Allen onâFriday and had a goal in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Americans on Saturday.

Under a NationalâHockey League contract with the Colorado Avalanche, Dickinson leads the ECHL with seven goals and is tied for fifth with eight points.

A native of Georgetown, Ontario, Dickinson has recorded 37 points (15g-22a) in 36 career ECHL games with Utah while adding six points (1g-5a) in 26 career AmericanâHockey League games with Colorado and San Antonio.

Prior to turning pro, Dickinson played one season at Clarkson University, posting 26 points (15g-11a) in 40 games.

On behalf of Josh Dickinson, a case of pucks will be donated to a Utah youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Colt Conrad, Newfoundland (3 gp, 2g, 5a, 7 pts.) and Yushiroh Hirano, Wheeling (3 gp, 3g, 3a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Olivier Archambault (Allen), Dante Hannoun (Atlanta), Brady Shaw (Fort Wayne), Adam Larkin (Greenville), Will Merchant (Idaho), Cole Ully (South Carolina), Abbott Girduckis (Toledo) and Tanner Pond (Worcester).

