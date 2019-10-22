Defenseman Kelly Summers Receives AHL Call up to Binghamton

October 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that defenseman Kelly Summers has been signed to professional try-out by the Binghamton Devils of the AHL.

Summers scored the game-winning goal back on Saturday night in the Thunder's 3-2 win over the Worcester Railers in front of a sold-out crowd at Cool Insuring Arena The call up is Summers' second since he joined Adirondack at the start of the 2018-19 season. The 23-year-old was signed to a PTO by the Belleville Senators back in April. Summers spent a week with the Binghamton Devils during training camp at the end of September.

SINGLE GAME AND SEASON TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW! The Thunder host the Maine Mariners tomorrow at Cool Insuring Arena and the Worcester Railers on Friday for Military Appreciation Night. Get your tickets now! Visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets or call 518-480-3355!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.