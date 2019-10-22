Penguins Recall Hawkins & Erkamps

Wheeling Nailers forward Brandon Hawkins

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers forward Brandon Hawkins(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced two transactions, which both take effect immediately. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have recalled forward Brandon Hawkins and defenseman Macoy Erkamps.

Hawkins, 25, had a dynamic preseason for the Nailers, then carried that success into the regular season, tallying two goals, two assists, and four points, while helping the team even its record at 2-2-0. Brandon notched three points in Friday's defeat at Fort Wayne, then scored the tying goal on Sunday against Indy, setting the stage for Yushiroh Hirano's last minute heroics. The Macomb, Michigan native appeared in five games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at the end of last season, scoring a pair of goals.

Erkamps, 24, played in his first three games as a Nailer over the weekend, recording his first assist with the club on Alec Butcher's opening goal Saturday night. Macoy is currently playing in his second season in the Penguins organization, after Pittsburgh acquired him from the Ottawa Senators last December. The Delta, British Columbia native posted four points in 24 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last year.

The Nailers have two more home games coming up next weekend. Friday night is Freaky Friday, when fans wear their Halloween costumes to the game. That is also the first Frosty Friday of the season, as well as the first-ever match against the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05. On Saturday at 7:05, Wheeling hosts the Reading Royals on Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

