Lookout Walleye Fans, Here Comes Spider-Man

October 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Look out Walleye fans, heere comes Spider-Man!

In the chill of the Huntington Center, at the scene of the game. Like a streak, the Walleye arrive just in time suited up in Spider-Man jerseys to face off against the Indy Fuel during Marvel Super Hero Weekend on Friday, January 10 and Saturday, January 11.

Is your Spidey sense tingling yet?

Check out these specialty jerseys- even the webslinger himself will want one of these.

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will stop by on Friday night for a visit and pose for pictures. Movie clips, sound bites, music, and Marvel Super Hero themed contests will be part of the in-game entertainment on both Friday and Saturday.

For tickets go to www.toledowalleye.com or call the box office at 419-725-9255.

