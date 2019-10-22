Idaho's Sholl Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Idaho Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl

PRINCETON, N.J. - Tomas Sholl of the Idaho Steelheads is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 14-20. It is the second time this season, and fifth time in his career, that Sholl has received the weekly honor.

Sholl went 1-0-0 with a 0.94 goals-against average and a save percentage of .960 last week.

The 25-year-old turned aside 24 of the 25 shots he faced in a 2-1 win over Wichita onâFriday.

Under contract with Texas of the AmericanâHockey League, Sholl has appeared in 61 career ECHL games with Idaho and Adirondack with an overall record of 43-12-4 with seven shutouts, a 1.99 goals-against average and a save percentage of .935. Last season, he earned a spot in the ECHLâAll-Star Classic while being named to the ECHLâAll-Rookie Team and the All-ECHLâSecond Team.

He also has spent time in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Macon and Evansville where he went 14-3-3 with one shutout, a 2.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.

Prior to turning pro, Sholl saw action in 19 games over three seasons at Bowling Green State University going 7-10-0 with two shutouts, a 2.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .891.

Runners Up: Maksim Zhukov, Newfoundland (2-0-0, 2.50 GAA, .889 save pct.) and Parker Milner, South Carolina (1-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .929 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Cole Kehler (Fort Wayne), Pat Nagle (Toledo) and Jordan Ruby (Wheeling).

