Versatile Veteran Emerson Clark Returns to IceMen

September 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Thursday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Emerson Clark for the 2019-20 season.

Clark, 26, returns for a second stint in Jacksonville after appearing in 14 American Hockey League (AHL) games last season split between the Toronto Marlies and Milwaukee Admirals. In addition, Clark posted six points with 108 penalty minutes in 14 ECHL appearances in stints with the Newfoundland Growlers and Allen Americans.

Clark initially played for the Icemen during the 2017-18 season compiling 22 points (8g, 14a) and 113 penalty minutes in just 19 games. The 5-10, 200-pound veteran forward has totaled 127 points (63g, 64a) and 967 penalty minutes in 225 career ECHL games played with Jacksonville, Allen, Newfoundland, Tulsa Oilers, Greenville Road Warriors and Toledo Walleye from 2013-2018.

Clark has also appeared in 103 career AHL games registering 29 points (14g, 15a) with 212 penalty minutes in stints with Toronto, Milwaukee, the San Jose Barracuda and Chicago Wolves from 2016-2018. The Whitby, Ontario native collected 44 points (26g, 18a) with 496 penalty minutes with the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

Clark will join his brother, Everett Clark (F) along with Garret Ross (F), Chase Witala (F), Jakob Reichert (F), Shane Walsh (F), Roman Uchyn (F) and Dalton Thrower (D) as players to have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2019-20 season.

---

The Icemen open the 2019-2020 season at home on Saturday, October 12 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Flexible ticket packages are on sale now. Contact 904-602-7825 for more information.

The 2019-20 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.