K-Wings Ink Two Forwards with AHL Experience

September 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday the signing of forwards Luc-Olivier Blain and Boston Leier to the 2019-20 roster.

Blain, 29, spent the 2018-19 campaign as an assistant captain of his team in Anglet, France, where he put up 8 points (2g, 6a) in 18 games. The Longueuil, Quebec native previously played parts of three seasons with the ECHL's Brampton Beast, compiling 80 points (26g, 54a) in 174 games from 2015-18.

"I cannot wait to get started," said Blain. "I always loved the way the Wings played. They were hard to play against and relentless, which fits my style of play."

The 6-foot-3, 194-pound forward has 14 AHL games under his belt, including 12 with the Laval Rocket in 2017-18, where he tallied two goals and two assists. Prior to turning pro, Blain spent three seasons at the University of Ottawa.

"Luc has played against us a ton in the past and he made things very difficult for our top players," said K-Wings Head Coach Nick Bootland. "He is a high-end penalty killer who plays the team system to a tee."

Leier, 26, begins his second pro season in Kalamazoo after splitting his rookie year between Brampton and the AHL's Belleville Senators in 2018-19. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native had 6 points (5g, 1a) in 10 games for the Beast and posted 6 points (1g, 5a) in 34 contests at the level above.

"I'm excited to play in Kalamazoo, where I know hockey is a big deal and has been around for a long time," said Leier. "I've heard nothing but great things from past teammates and friends about their experience in Kalamazoo, and a big reason I chose the Wings is because I want to win."

After a four-year junior career, most of which was spent with the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers, Leier enjoyed a standout college career at Acadia University in Wolfville, Nova Scotia from 2014-18.

"Boston is a high-character player who fits our culture," said Bootland. "His leadership, hunger and drive are the attributes that made us pursue him. He comes to us with high praise from all his past teammates and we are extremely excited he is joining our team."

A full training camp roster will be revealed before the K-Wings hit the ice Sept. 30. Kalamazoo starts the 2019-20 season on the road with a 7:35 p.m. face-off with the Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Memorial Coliseum.

The K-Wings' 46th Home Opener is Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. at the Wings Event Center, following Fan Fest leading up to the game.

