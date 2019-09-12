Worcester Railers HC Sign Veteran Forward Henrik Samuelsson for 2019-20 Season

September 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach Jamie Russell (@JamieRussell18) officially announced today that the club has signed veteran forward Henrik Samuelsson(@Hsamuelsson1994) to an ECHL contract for the 2019-20 season.

The 25-year-old enters his sixth pro season after spending last year with the Rockford IceHogs (AHL) recording seven points (2-5-7) in 40 games and with the Idaho Steelheads (ECHL) tallying 10 points (5-5-10) in 23 games.

A former first round draft pick (27thoverall) by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Samuelsson skated in three NHL games with the Coyotes during the 2014-15 season.

The Pittsburgh, PA native has played 201 AHL games registering 74 points (34-40-74) from 2014-19 with the Rockford IceHogs, Portland Pirates, Springfield Falcons, Tucson Roadrunners, and Bakersfield Condors. Samuelsson has also spent parts of the last two seasons in the ECHL with the Idaho Steelheads recording 54 points (21-32-54) in 72 games.

The 6-3, 230lb forward spent two seasons with the Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL) from 2012-14 where he was a two-time WHL Champion and won a Memorial Cup in 2014. During his two seasons with the Oil Kings he accumulated 175 points (68-107-175) in 134 games.

Samuelsson is the son of two-time NHL Stanley Cup Champion, Ulf Samuelsson, who played 16 seasons in the NHL from 1984-2000.

"Henrik is a big strong forward that will be able to grind down opponents," Russell said. "He brings a lot of experience to our roster and will be a key addition to our locker room."

The Railers now have 10 players signed for the 2019-20 season as Samuelsson joins Barry Almeida, Connor Doherty, Kyle McKenzie, Drew Callin, Ross Olsson, Bo Brauer, Ivan Chukarov, Kyle Thomas, and Anthony Florentino as the signees.

Players will begin to report to Worcester Sep. 29th and will get on the ice Sep. 30th. Full schedule to come.

The Worcester Railers HC 2019-20 home opener at the DCU Center is Saturday, October 12 vs. the Adirondack Thunder. All tickets are now on sale. For season memberships, flex packages and group outings by contact the Railers HC front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.