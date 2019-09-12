Team-Record Seven Americans Players Headed to Minnesota Wild Training Camp
September 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and Head Coach Steve Martinson are excited to announce today that the club has a team-high seven players headed to the Minnesota Wild training camp in Minneapolis.
On that list of names attending is; Matt Register, Josh Atkinson, Brett Pollock, Gabriel Gagne, Jordan Topping, Les Lancaster and Shawn O'Donnell. Two former Americans will also be a part of the camp, ECHL All-Star last season Alex Breton, and former Allen high-scoring forward Olivier Archambault.
"This is a tremendous opportunity for the players to be seen by the entire Minnesota Wild management," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "It's great for our organization and recruiting going forward."
Minnesota Wild Camp opened today with the players taking part in off-ice activities. The full group will be on the ice for the first time tomorrow with a morning open practice at 9:00 am and a scrimmage at 1:00 pm.
Stay tuned for more information on camp updates at www.allenamericans.com and via the Americans social media channels.
The Americans open their 11th training camp in Allen on Monday, September 30th at Allen Event Center. All training camp sessions are open to fans.
Recent News - The Americans signed former Dallas Stars 2nd Round Draft Pick Brett Pollock, and former University of Denver defenseman Les Lancaster to contracts for the 2019-2020 season.
Training Camp: The Americans will host their 11th training camp at Allen Event Center Community Rink beginning on Monday, September 30th. All sessions will be open to the fans. Times to be determined later this month.
