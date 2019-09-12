Oilers Re-Sign Forward Ian McNulty

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Thursday the signing of forward Ian McNulty for the 2019-20 season.

McNulty, 26, returns to Tulsa after a successful rookie campaign, tallying 31 points (14G, 17A) in 63 regular season games. McNulty was sixth on the team in goals, PIM and shots on goal, and his three multi-goal games were tied for the second most on the team.

"Ian came to us from Canadian college as a real unknown," head coach Rob Murray said. "He quickly showed me that he belonged in pro hockey. He's a very versatile player that can play on the wing or in the middle, and he's got great Hockey IQ. He had a good rookie campaign, and now that he has some experience under his belt, I believe he will be an even better player this year."

The 6'0, 187 lbs. forward also appeared in 19 of the Oilers' 20 playoff games, playing on a line tasked with shutting down the opposition's best players.

"I'm returning this season for a number of reasons," McNulty said. "Murray re-signing made my decision a lot easier. We have a great group of guys on the team, and I think we can pick up where we left off last season. Now that I'm not a rookie, I look to have a bigger role on the team, which comes with more responsibility as a player. I'm very excited to get back to Tulsa and get going on the upcoming season."

Prior to joining the Oilers, McNulty played Canadian college hockey at the University of Regina, compiling 67 points (31G, 36A) in 119 career games for the Cougars. The Airdrie, AB native played his junior hockey in the SJHL, registering 174 points (73G, 101A) in 153 career appearances. McNulty led the league in assists and points during the 2011-12 campaign, earning SJHL Player of the Year honors. McNulty had a 15-game stint with the Columbus Cottonmouths of the SPHL between his junior and college careers.

The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks to open the regular season on Friday, October 11th at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Opening weekend will then see the Allen Americans come to town on Saturday, October 12th, before the Oilers close out the weekend with a Sunday matinee game against the Rapid City Rush at 4:05 p.m.

