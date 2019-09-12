Bobby Dow Turns Pro with Adirondack

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed forward Bobby Dow for the 2019-20 season.

Dow spent the 2018-19 season with the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League where he recorded 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) in 62 games. Before his lone season in the QMJHL, the Ottawa, ON native played one year for the Peterborough Petes in the Ontario Hockey League. Dow netted 12 goals and added 12 assists in 63 games played.

Dow, 20, laced up for the Kemptville 73s of the Central Canada Hockey league for parts of four seasons from 2013 to 2017. The 6'1, 185-pound forward put up 98 points (41 goals, 57 assists) in 116 games, while he added 102 PIM.

"We are excited to see what Bobby can bring to the table this season," Thunder Head Coach Alex Loh added. "He put up some solid numbers in juniors and has playoff experience. We are hoping that his transition to the pro game is a smooth one and that he can be a fine piece in our organization."

