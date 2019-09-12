Steelheads Host Preseason Meeting with Utah Grizzlies on October 5

September 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads host their lone preseason game at CenturyLink Arena on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies as part of a home-and-home weekend beginning at Maverik Center on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:05 p.m.

The annual home-and-home preseason weekend began in 2009 and enters its 11th season. In that time, the Steelheads own a 11-7-2 record through their preseason bouts with wins in three of their last four preseason meetings. Last season, the Steelheads and Grizzlies split their two games with the roadside winning each meeting. Preseason games provide an opportunity for coaches to evaluate players in game situations during their respective training camps while helping to reignite the western rivalry prior to their first regular season meetings on October 12 and 13 at Maverik Center.

The home event is open only to Steelheads Partial and Full Season Ticket Holders as part of their ticket plans. Tickets can be obtained at the annual Season Ticket Holder Pick-Up Party on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Details of the pick-up event will be sent at a later date to ticket holders.

2019 Preseason Schedule:

Friday, October 4 @ Utah Grizzlies - Maverik Center

Saturday, October 5 vs. Utah Grizzlies - CenturyLink Arena

The Steelheads open the 2019-20 home schedule at CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Oct. 18 against the Wichita Thunder to kick of Home Opening Weekend.

Season tickets and flex plans for the 2019-20 season are now available! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for next season. Stay connected to the Steelheads throughout the summer on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.