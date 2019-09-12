Solar Bears Bring in Forward Tyler Bird

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with forward Tyler Bird for the 2019-20 season.

"Tyler plays a heavy game, and we see him potentially playing in a variety of roles for us," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "He's a durable player and we're excited to be able to add him."

Bird, 23, enters his second season of professional hockey after he split his rookie campaign last season with the Wheeling Nailers, Reading Royals and Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward netted totals of 12 points (3g-9a) and 19 penalty minutes in 45 games.

"Orlando is a spot everyone talks about as being a great place to play, and the coaching staff and facilities have an incredible reputation," Bird said. "I'm looking forward to getting down there and helping the Solar Bears in any way I can."

Prior to turning pro, the Andover, Massachusetts native played four seasons of collegiate hockey for Brown University, where he collected 35 points (22g-13a) 40 penalty minutes in 120 games for the Bears program. Bird only missed four games during his NCAA career, and was named an alternate captain for his senior season.

Bird was a fifth-round selection (#137 overall) of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

