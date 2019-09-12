Family Ties

September 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release





Duluth, GA - When players sign with a team, they talk about being part of a new family and it rings true in this case as the Atlanta Gladiators signed the Fleurent brothers. Brady and Trevor Fleurent are from Biddeford, Maine and played together for two seasons at the University of New England. They have both played professionally and now will reunite here in Atlanta. Last season Brady was a member of the Gladiators, while Trevor last played professionally in Norway during the 2017-18 season.

"They both come from a great program that breeds success and had good numbers coming out of college. I think they will be more comfortable in their second season. Brady is a skilled guy that plays to his strengths and is extremely smart when it comes to systems and reads. Trevor is a bigger more physical player that can put up numbers and is a solid two-way guy that can play in any situation. They're great players that will fit well in our locker room," said Head Coach Jeff Pyle.

Brady is a 25-year-old righty shooting forward and played four seasons at the University of New England, two of which were alongside his brother as a freshman and sophomore. He was a highly decorated player during his time there, being named a first-team All-Conference and All-American on three occasions, a two-time Player of the Year and last season helped his team go all the way to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Division III Tournament. In four years with the Nor'easters, he played in 110 games, scoring 60 goals, with 121 assists, and is the school's career leader in points with 181. After finishing his senior year last season, he joined the Glads down the stretch for six games adding a goal and two assists.

"I am very excited to come back to Atlanta! It was a pretty easy decision for me after joining the team at the end of the season, for the playoff push! It's a first-class organization and we have a lot of core guys coming back from last year. Coach Pyle is bringing in great additions to make us a stronger team. I am excited to get back to Atlanta, get the season going and making a deep run this year!", said Brady.

Trevor, who is two years older at 27 is a left-handed shooting forward that also played four seasons at the University of New England, where he served as an assistant captain his junior year and captain his senior season. He was named both a First and Second Team All-Conference player and was a finalist for the Joe Concannon Award (the best American-born college hockey player in New England at the NCAA Division II/III level) his last year. In four seasons he put in 50 goals and 66 assists for 116 points in 101 games.

After his senior year, Trevor joined the professional ranks for the 2016-17 season playing in the SPHL for the Fayetteville FireAntz and had two goals in four games. He then played in Norway the following season for Kongsvinger and had a solid year. In 45 games, he had 12 goals with 12 assists for 24 points.

Last year, while working hard to make a comeback this season, Trevor also coached at his alma mater for Biddeford High School, where he and his brother once played on the same line. As the comeback is now complete, the brothers will once again play on the same team, but this time as pros.

On playing for the Gladiators with his brother Trevor said, "I am extremely grateful for the opportunity Coach Pyle is providing me. Getting a chance to make my hockey comeback and play alongside my brother, for a well-respected franchise, is honestly the best of both worlds. I am looking forward to training camp in October and getting things started."

The Atlanta Gladiators open the 2019-20 season home schedule on October 18th and 19th at the Infinite Energy Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.atlantagladiators.com or by calling the front office at (770) 497-5100.

The Atlanta Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league and are the Affiliate of the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth, Georgia. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for providing fun, friendly, family, affordable entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the best "Things to Do" in the Atlanta Metro area and across the North Georgia region.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.