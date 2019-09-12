Mariners Launch Online Store

September 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - Mariners fans from across the country will now be able to order merchandise through an online store, launched today at MarinersOfMaine.com/shop. Local fans will have the option of picking up their order at the Mariners front office located at 94 Free Street in Portland.

Items in the store include jerseys, t-shirts, sweatshirts, winter hats, baseball caps, scarfs, logo pucks, mini sticks, foam fingers and tridents, travel mugs, and more. Newly added items include lace-up hooded sweatshirts in adult and youth sizes and women's baseball shirts. New items will continue to arrive as the season approaches and will be posted in the store when they become available. This includes the highly-anticipated navy blue jersey.

At all home games this season, the Mariners merchandise stand will be located immediately to the right of the main gate in the promotions port, where it was located for the final two months of the 2018-19 season. Merchandise will no longer be sold out of Stand S. A satellite merchandise stand will be selling limited items near the C.N. Brown Landing on the North end of the concourse during select games.

The online store can be accessed here: MarinersOfMaine.com/shop

The second season of Maine Mariners ECHL hockey kicks off October 11th at home when the Adirondack Thunder visit the Cross Insurance Arena for a 7:15 PM faceoff. Full and half season plans along with 12-game mini plans, flex packs, and group tickets are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Single game tickets will go on sale September 16th, with a special "Opening Night Pack" available through September 13th. More information is available at MarinersOfMaine.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.