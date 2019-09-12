Americans Add Former Stars Draft Pick, and University of Denver Defenseman to the Mix

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and partner Globe Life, announced today that the team has signed forward Brett Pollock and defenseman Les Lancaster to contracts for the 2019-2020 season.

Brett Pollock is a former Dallas Stars draft pick, drafted 45th overall in the second round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. The resident of Regina, SASK, played the last two seasons with the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League, scoring a combined 32 points in 99 games. He spent four seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Edmonton Oil Kings, where he led his team in scoring two of the four years.

The Americans also signed defenseman Les Lancaster to a contract for the upcoming year. Lancaster played last season at the University of Denver, where he had 5 goals and 6 assists for 11 points in 37 games. The American-born player spent three seasons at Mercyhurst College in Pennsylvania, where he was second on the team in scoring in 2015-2016 with 29 points in 36 games. Prior to that, he played two seasons in the North American Hockey League with the Springfield Junior Blues.

The Americans are set to open training camp on Monday, September 30th at Allen Event Center. Time of morning session will be announced soon. All training camp sessions are open to the fans.

The Americans will play their lone preseason game on Friday, October 4th against the Kansas City Mavericks in Missouri at 7:05 pm.

