ECHL Announces Preseason Schedule

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday its preseason schedule of 19 games, taking place on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5.

The Premier 'AA' Hockey League will open its 32nd season with seven games on Friday, October 11. Opening weekend continues with 12 games on Saturday, October 12 and one game on Sunday, October 13.

The third-longest tenured professional hockey league behind only the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League, the ECHL averaged 4,445 fans per game in 2018-19, the 15th consecutive season and the 27th time in the last 29 years that the ECHL has averaged over 4,000 fans.

2019 ECHL Preseason Schedule

Friday, October 4

Cincinnati at Indy 6:35 p.m. ET

Newfoundland at Brampton 7 p.m. ET (Cassie Campbell Arena)

Adirondack at Reading 7 p.m. ET

Toledo at Kalamazoo 7 p.m. ET

Greenville at South Carolina 7 p.m. ET (Carolina Ice Palace)

Fort Wayne at Wheeling 7:05 p.m. ET

Orlando at Florida 7:30 p.m. ET

Allen at Kansas City 7:05 p.m. CT

Idaho at Utah 7:05 p.m. MT

Saturday, October 5

Newfoundland at Brampton TBD

Worcester vs. Maine 4:30 p.m. ET (The Rinks at Exeter - Exeter, N.H.)

South Carolina at Greenville 6 p.m. ET

Reading at Adirondack 7 p.m. ET

Orlando at Florida 7 p.m. ET

Kalamazoo at Toledo 7:15 p.m. ET

Indy at Cincinnati 7:35 p.m. ET

Wheeling at Fort Wayne 7:35 p.m. ET

Tulsa at Wichita 7:05 p.m. CT (Wichita Ice Center)

Utah at Idaho 7:05 p.m. MT

