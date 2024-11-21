Vernon Earns Shutout Win; Brown Sets Icemen Goal Mark

November 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Final Score:

[Jacksonville Icemen] [5] - [0] [Adirondack Thunder]

Location: [VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena] - [Jacksonville, Florida]

Game Summary:

1st Period:

- Wednesday's first period of play opened with heavy back and forth between The Jacksonville Icemen and the visiting Adirondack Thunder. For most of the first period, Jacksonville excelled at keeping the puck on the Adirondack side of the ice. Poor passing from the Thunder combined with Jacksonville Goalie Matt Vernon's excellent play made this possible. While the offense of the Icemen was nothing spectacular, they were able to score early on as Brody Crane was the first to put Jacksonville on the board with a crossbar goal. Perhaps the biggest storyline in the first period came from the Icemen's second goal of the period.

This time Christopher Brown scored in the final minutes of the period. Brown's goal would not only give Jacksonville a 2-0 lead, but it would also make him the Jacksonville Icemen's all-time goal scorer, scoring his 68th goal. This solid performance allowed the Icemen to shut out the opposing Adirondack Thunder and end the first period of play on top.

- Scoring Summary:

- JAX: [Brody Crane] (Assist: [Zach Jordan], [Garrett Van Wyhe]) - [9:49]

- JAX: [Christopher Brown] (Assist: [Olivier Nadeau], [Davis Koch]) - [19:09]

- ADK: Did Not Score

- End of 1st Period Score: [Jacksonville Icemen] [2] - [0] [Adirondack Thunder]

2nd Period:

- It was all Icemen in the second period, as Jacksonville again shut out the visiting Adirondack Thunder. Adirondack struggled to find any kind of offensive rhythm in the second. While the Thunder had a few opportunities to score some goals, Icemen Goalie Matt Vernon had other plans. Vernon continued to put on a clinic in front of the net as he was perfect accounting for 17 Saves on 17 Shots Faced. For the opposing Thunder, Goalie Tyler Brennan struggled against the Icemen's offensive onslaught. The Thunder would then switch out Brennan for Jeremy Brodeur. Jacksonville would tack on two more goals of their own in the second period. Ivan Chukarov would start the party with the period's first goal, while Ty Cheveldayoff would keep the fun going with his second goal of the season. The Jacksonville Icemen looked impressive through two and looked to keep the momentum going into the third and final period.

- Scoring Summary:

- JAX: [Ivan Chukarov] (Assist: [Christopher Brown], [Davis Koch]) - [4:39]

- JAX: [Ty Cheveldayoff] (Assist: [Justin McRae]) - [6:33]

- ADK: Did Not Score

- End of Period Score: [Jacksonville Icemen] [4] - [0] [Adirondack Thunder]

3rd Period:

- That same momentum that carried the Icemen in the first two periods continued to carry them to an impressive win against the Adirondack Thunder. The Thunder failed to score any goals against Icemen Goalie Matt Vernon as he played a perfect game in front of the goal. The Icemen would again spend most of the period on Adirondack's side of the ice. Adirondack simply struggled all day to find their footing. Jacksonville would take advantage and score another goal, this time coming from Garrett Van Wyhe. The rest of the third was the same script as the Thunder would be shut out against the Icemen. The Icemen would end up on top 5-0 over the Thunder.

- Scoring Summary:

- JAX: [Garrett Van Wyhe] (Assist: [Christopher Brown]) - [14:07]

- ADK: Did Not Score

- End of Period Score: [Jacksonville Icemen] [5] - [0] [Adirondack Thunder]

----------

Key Players of the Game:

- [Christopher Brown] - [Jacksonville Icemen]:[Scored 1 of 5 goals, became the Icemen all-time score leader with 68 goals-Goals (1), Assists (2)]

- [Matt Vernon] - [Jacksonville Icemen]: [Played a perfect game, 30 Saves on 30 Shots Faced]

- [Garrett Van Wyhe] - [Jacksonville Icemen]:[-Goals (1), Assists (1)]

----------

Goaltending:

- [Jacksonville Icemen] - [Matt Vernon]: [30] saves on [30], [100%],

- [Adirondack Thunder] - [Tyler Brennan]:[17] saves on [21], [80.952%] - Switched out in the second period

- [Adirondack Thunder] - [Jeremy Brodeur]:[11] saves on [12], [91.667%]

----------

Notable Stats:

- Shots on Goal:[Jacksonville Icemen] [33] - [30] [Adirondack Thunder]

- Shots Percentage: [Jacksonville Icemen] [15%] - [0%] [Adirondack Thunder]

- Power Plays: [Jacksonville Icemen] [1] - [3] [Adirondack Thunder]

- Penalty Minutes: [Jacksonville Icemen] [8] - [4] [Adirondack Thunder]

- Saves: [Jacksonville Icemen] [30] - [28] [Adirondack Thunder]

- Saves Percentage: [Jacksonville Icemen] [100%] - [85%] [Adirondack Thunder]

----------

Game Recap:

It was $3 Beer and Wine night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. It was also the perfect night for the Jacksonville Icemen to face off against the Adirondack Thunder. Looking to continue their win streak, the Icemen solidified their presence on defense. A rock-solid defensive performance early on opened the Icemen up to score and score often. That's exactly what happened as the Icemen scored two goals in the first period. Two more goals in the second period would lead Adirondack to switch out their goalie and go to the bench. Jacksonville would rack up another goal before night's end making the score 5-0 at the end of three. The Thunder struggled to find their identity on any side of the puck which is why they were ultimately shut out by the Jacksonville Icemen. This strong performance was made possible through another great outing from Goalie Matt Vernon, who had a perfect game. Christopher Brown would also score tonight making him the Icemen's all-time score leader with 68 goals.

----------

Next Game:

The Icemen will play on the road against the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday, November 22nd. Jacksonville will look to stay hot against Atlanta as they have had a lot of early success against the Gladiators. The Icemen are also looking for some key players to possibly return in the coming days, although it's looking unlikely.

