Abbotsford Recalls Forward Ben Berard

November 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that Abbotsford (AHL) has recalled forward Ben Berard from his loan to Kalamazoo.

Berard, 25, goes to Abbotsford after appearing in all 12 games for the K-Wings this season. The 6-foot, 192-pound forward currently leads Kalamazoo with seven goals along with three assists and seven penalty minutes.

The Duncan, BC native previously played 30 games for Texas (AHL) in 2023-24, scoring one goal with three assists and six penalty minutes, adding two more penalty minutes in seven scoreless playoff appearances. He debuted with Texas in 2022-23, recording an assist in two games.

Kalamazoo is back in action Friday at the Florida Everblades. Puck drop from Hertz Arena will be at 7:30 p.m.

The K-Wings return home Saturday, Nov. 30 versus Toledo at 7:00 p.m. for the Lavender Ice Game and Teddy Bear Toss.

Tickets for the game can be purchased HERE, along with the Hockey Fights Cancer Ticket Package, which includes four tickets and a $20 Concessions Voucher, with 10% of the proceeds going to the West Michigan Cancer Center. The Hungry Howies Friends and Family Ticket Package is also available for the Lavender Ice Game, including four tickets, four K-Wings knit hats and a $20 Hungry Howies Voucher.

