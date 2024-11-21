ECHL Transactions - November 21
November 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 21, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Worcester:
Cole Crowder, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from reserve
add Keanan Stewart, F activated from reserve
delete Ty Gibson, D placed on reserve
delete Alex Young, F placed on reserve
Allen:
add Harrison Blaisdell, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Quinn Warmuth, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Rylan Van Unen, F placed on reserve
delete Andrew Nielsen, D traded to Orlando
Bloomington:
add Case McCarthy, D assigned by Hartford
add Jared Westcott, F acquired from Wheeling 11/20
delete Jackson Stewart, F placed on reserve
delete Jonny Evans, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Florida:
delete Marc-Andre Gaudet, D recalled to Springfield by St. Louis
Indy:
add Ben Gaudreau, G assigned by Rockford
Kalamazoo:
delete Ben Berard, F recalled to Abbotsford
Maine:
delete Drew Bavaro, D recalled to Providence by Boston
Norfolk:
add German Yavash, F signed contract
add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve
add Joe Cannata, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Joe Cannata, G suspended by Norfolk
delete Sanghoon Shin, F placed on reserve
delete Sean Montgomery, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Orlando:
add Jaydon Dureau, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
add Andrew Nielsen, D acquired from Allen
delete Brian Chambers, F traded to Allen
delete Andrew Nielsen, D traded to Worcester
delete Tyson Feist, D recalled by Syracuse
Rapid City:
add Ilya Nikolayev, F assigned from Wranglers by Flames
add Matt Radomsky, G activated from reserve
add Aaron Hyman, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Aaron Hyman, D placed on reserve
delete Jack Jeffers, F placed on reserve
delete Braeden Tuck, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Christian Propp, G placed on 14-day injured reserve
Reading:
delete Sam Sedley, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
add Andre Anania, D activated from reserve
delete Graham McPhee, F placed on reserve
Tahoe:
delete Bear Hughes, F recalled by Henderson
delete Sloan Stanick, F recalled by Henderson
Worcester:
delete Ryan Verrier, D traded to Orlando
