ECHL Transactions - November 21

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 21, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Worcester:

Cole Crowder, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from reserve

add Keanan Stewart, F activated from reserve

delete Ty Gibson, D placed on reserve

delete Alex Young, F placed on reserve

Allen:

add Harrison Blaisdell, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Quinn Warmuth, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Rylan Van Unen, F placed on reserve

delete Andrew Nielsen, D traded to Orlando

Bloomington:

add Case McCarthy, D assigned by Hartford

add Jared Westcott, F acquired from Wheeling 11/20

delete Jackson Stewart, F placed on reserve

delete Jonny Evans, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Florida:

delete Marc-Andre Gaudet, D recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

Indy:

add Ben Gaudreau, G assigned by Rockford

Kalamazoo:

delete Ben Berard, F recalled to Abbotsford

Maine:

delete Drew Bavaro, D recalled to Providence by Boston

Norfolk:

add German Yavash, F signed contract

add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve

add Joe Cannata, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Joe Cannata, G suspended by Norfolk

delete Sanghoon Shin, F placed on reserve

delete Sean Montgomery, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add Jaydon Dureau, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

add Andrew Nielsen, D acquired from Allen

delete Brian Chambers, F traded to Allen

delete Andrew Nielsen, D traded to Worcester

delete Tyson Feist, D recalled by Syracuse

Rapid City:

add Ilya Nikolayev, F assigned from Wranglers by Flames

add Matt Radomsky, G activated from reserve

add Aaron Hyman, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Aaron Hyman, D placed on reserve

delete Jack Jeffers, F placed on reserve

delete Braeden Tuck, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Christian Propp, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

Reading:

delete Sam Sedley, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

add Andre Anania, D activated from reserve

delete Graham McPhee, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

delete Bear Hughes, F recalled by Henderson

delete Sloan Stanick, F recalled by Henderson

Worcester:

delete Ryan Verrier, D traded to Orlando

