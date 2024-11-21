Sloan Stanick and Bear Hughes Recalled by Henderson Silver Knights

November 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today that forwards Sloan Stanick and Bear Hughes have been recalled to the Silver Knights.

Stanick, 21, has been one of the top scorers for Tahoe in his rookie season, tallying three goals and nine assists through 11 games. In his last five contests, he totaled eight points.

He scored his first professional goal on October 31 against Idaho, and notched a four-point effort in Utah against the Grizzlies on November 10. This will be Stanick's first time in the AHL in his career.

Hughes, 23, was tied for the team lead in points with 13 through 11 games (4g, 9a). Through the first eight games of the season, he carded five multi-point efforts. Hughes was a 2020 5th round pick (#148) by the Washington Capitals.

During the 2023-24 season, Hughes played one game with Henderson and did not record a point.

The Knight Monsters host the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday, November 22, at 7:30 am. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 Tahoe Knight Monsters season are now available. For more information, visit https://knightmonstershockey.com/.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.