Lions Exact Revenge over Railers

November 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières exacted revenge over the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers Sunday afternoon with a 3-1 victory at Colisée Vidéotron.

The first period was a struggle for the Lions as the team was unable to mount a sustained attack, and even when they started to get their mojo going in the second half of the period, they were unable to solve Railers' netminder Henrik Tikkanen. And when Worcester had their own chances, Lions' goaltender Luke Cavallin was equally up to the task.

In the second period the Lions managed to kill off a 4-minute Railers' power play. Then less than a minute after Trois-Rivières returned to full strength, Logan Nijhoff scored the first goal of the game to put the Lions ahead. It marked the third consecutive game that Nijhoff scored.

The Railers tied the game early in the third period when Worcester captain Anthony Repaci found the back of the Trois-Rivières net. It looked like the teams would be headed to overtime but the Lions' Nicolas Guay scored his first goal of the season with less than two minutes to play in regulation time. Trois-Rivières' Anthony Beauregard then completed the scoring with an empty net goal.

The teams will be at it again next Saturday and Sunday with back-to-back games in Worcester.

1st star: Luke Cavallin, Lions de Trois-Rivières

2nd star: Nicolas Guay, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Henrik Tikkanen, Worcester Railers

