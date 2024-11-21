Americans Beat the Oilers 4-1

November 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans goaltender Anson Thornton(Allen Americans)

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, won the first of a two-game series with the Tulsa Oilers by a score of 4-1 on Thursday night at the BOK Center.

The Americans put two on the board in the opening period as Easton Brodzinski scored for the second straight game, his seventh of the year from James Hardie and Mark Duarte at 1:48 of the opening frame. The Americans made it 2-0 late in the period as Kyle Crnkovic came back to haunt his former team with a power play goal, his fifth of the season. The Americans went 1-for-1 on the power play in the opening period. Tulsa was 0-for-1.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second period as the Oilers outshot the Americans 17-7 in the period and 35-15 through two periods of play.

The Oilers finally got on the board in the third period to cut the lead to a one-goal game making it 2-1 Allen, but the Americans would respond quickly. Quinn Warmuth with his first professional goal at 12:04 to make it a 3-1 game. Easton Brodzinski with an empty net goal late in the period, his team-leading eighth of the season to secure the Americans victory.

The Americans and Oilers resume action on Friday night as the series shifts to North Texas, for a 7:10 PM CST puck drop. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Three Stars of the Game

1. ALN - A. Thornton

2. ALN - K. Crnkovic

3. TUL - A. Albrecht

