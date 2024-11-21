Ilya Nikolaev Assigned to Rush by Calgary Wranglers

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Thursday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward Ilya Nikolaev has been assigned to the club from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Nikolaev, 23, has played nine games this season and recorded four assists with the Wranglers, the AHL's league-leading club. He last played for Calgary on November 9th.

The 6-foot, 195-pound forward has split his time between the Rush and Wranglers since making his North American debut in the fall of 2022. Nikolaev suited up for six Rush games at the end of last season and put up eight points. He played 40 games with the Rush during his rookie season.

In total, Nikolaev owns 89 games of professional experience. He is in the third season of his three-year entry-level contract with the Calgary Flames, which he signed in May of 2022.

A third-round draft pick of the Flames in 2019, Nikolaev has represented his home country of Russia at the international level. He competed in Russia until 2021, when he came over to the United States to play junior hockey with the USHL's Tri-City Storm.

The native of Yaroslavl, Russia is eligible to play during the Rush's home series against the Idaho Steelheads in Rapid City.

