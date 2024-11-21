Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Jaydon Dureau to Orlando Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch

November 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Thursday (Nov. 21) forward Jaydon Dureau has been reassigned by the Lightning to the Orlando Solar Bears from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Dureau, 23, has recorded one goal and one assist in 10 games with the Crunch this season. The White City, Saskatchewan native has appeared in 70 games over two seasons with the Solar Bears, scoring 44 points (15g-29a) and added 11 points in 11 playoff games in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Dureau has also skated in 30 AHL games over five seasons, recording three goals and three assists.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot, 176-pound forward played in 207 games in the Western Hockey League for the Portland Winterhawks, scoring 196 points on 65 goals and 131 assists.

Dureau was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round, 147 overall, in the 2020 NHL Draft and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning in the spring of 2022.

