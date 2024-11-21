Thunder, Grizzlies Round Two Tonight

November 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder defenseman Jeremie Bucheler (left) vs. the Utah Grizzlies

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its eight-game homestand tonight at 7:05 p.m. with a rematch of last night's outing against Utah.

Tonight is the second of a three-game series this week between the two teams. All-time, Wichita is 15-30-6 against Utah and 12-12-2 at home against the Grizzlies.

The Thunder jumped out to a 2-0 in the opening period last night. The Grizzlies stormed back in the second with two quick goals to tie it. Wichita scored the final three to earn a 5-2 victory.

With the win, the Thunder moves back into third place with 15 points. Utah is tied for sixth with 11 points.

Michal Stinil is nearing two milestones. He is one game away from 200 ECHL games and four points from 200 ECHL points. The fourth-year forward is tied for fourth in the ECHL with eight goals, tied for second with 12 assists. and fifth in shots (55).

T.J. Lloyd recorded his first goal as a pro last night. He scored with less than five minutes remaining to make it a 5-2 game. Lloyd has four points in 13 games so far this season.

Ryan Finnegan tallied his sixth goal of the season last night. He needs two more to equal his totals from last year when he had eight markers in 43 games for Wichita. The second-year forward has eight points (6g, 2a) in 15 games this season.

Jay Dickman netted his eighth goal of the season last night. The veteran forward has scored five of his eight goals at home this year.

Wichita has been a strong second period team so far this season. The Thunder are outscoring their opponents 23-18 in the second frame and outshooting their opponent 186-173.

THUNDERBOLTS...Kobe Walker is tied for ninth in points (15)...Jay Dickman leads the league in power play goals (5)...Peter Bates has assists in three of his last five games...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for 15th in scoring for defensemen (8)...Wichita is 3-1 in games decided in overtime...Wichita is 6-2-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 5-0-0 when leading after two...

UTAH NOTES - Adam Scheel leads the league in minutes played (615) and saves (303)...Gianni Fairbrother leads all defenseman with five goals and has eight points (5g, 3a) in seven games in November...Derek Daschke is tied or second among blueliners with 13 points (3g, 10a)...Cole Gallant has eight assists in his last five games...Utah is the least penalized team in the league, averaging 6.55 minutes per game and just 26 minors committed...

