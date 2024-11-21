Oilers Fall Despite Doubling Americans in Shots

November 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 4-1 to the Allen Americans at the BOK Center on Thursday night.

Easton Brodzinski took advantage of a circles-down, three-on-zero 1:48 into the period, beating Boyko with a low snapshot. Kyle Crnkovic scored his second goal of the season against his former squad, netting a power-play tally with 57 seconds left in the frame. The Oilers outshot the Americans 18-8 in the period, with Anson Thornton unveiling some highlight-reel halts.

Both teams failed to find the back of the net in period two with the Oilers outshooting the Americans 17-7 in the period.

Austin Albrecht broke Thornton's shutout with a breakaway goal sprung by Reid Petryk at the 5:53 mark, cutting the Allen lead to 2-1. Quinn Warmuth scored his first of the season, squeaking the puck through Boyko from the right-wing wall to restore the Americans' two-goal lead. Easton Brodzinski closed the score line 4-1 with an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Thornton stopped 45 of 46 shots to earn first-star honors.

The Oilers look to spring back against the Americans tomorrow, Nov. 22 at 7:10 p.m. at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.