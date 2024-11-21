Oilers Fall Despite Doubling Americans in Shots
November 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 4-1 to the Allen Americans at the BOK Center on Thursday night.
Easton Brodzinski took advantage of a circles-down, three-on-zero 1:48 into the period, beating Boyko with a low snapshot. Kyle Crnkovic scored his second goal of the season against his former squad, netting a power-play tally with 57 seconds left in the frame. The Oilers outshot the Americans 18-8 in the period, with Anson Thornton unveiling some highlight-reel halts.
Both teams failed to find the back of the net in period two with the Oilers outshooting the Americans 17-7 in the period.
Austin Albrecht broke Thornton's shutout with a breakaway goal sprung by Reid Petryk at the 5:53 mark, cutting the Allen lead to 2-1. Quinn Warmuth scored his first of the season, squeaking the puck through Boyko from the right-wing wall to restore the Americans' two-goal lead. Easton Brodzinski closed the score line 4-1 with an empty-net goal in the final minute.
Thornton stopped 45 of 46 shots to earn first-star honors.
The Oilers look to spring back against the Americans tomorrow, Nov. 22 at 7:10 p.m. at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas.
