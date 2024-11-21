Ghost Pirates Take out Thunder 6-3

Adirondack Thunder forward Shaw Boomhower (right) vs. the Savannah Ghost Pirates

SAVANNAH - Three different players recorded two goals for the Savannah Ghost Pirates in a 6-3 win over the Adirondack Thunder from Enmarket Arena on Thursday night.

The Ghost Pirates took an early lead on the power play as Ross Armour tapped in a pass from Nicholas Zabaneh just 2:29 into the game. The goal was Armour's sixth of the year with assists from Zabaneh and Reece Vitelli for the 1-0 lead.

Adirondack answered back to even the score 5:58 into the game as Josh Filmon fired a shot off the cross bar and into the net over the shoulder of goaltender Evan Cormier. The goal was Filmon's first with the Thunder, unassisted, to tie the game 1-1.

Savannah took the lead back with 4:24 left in the first period on a delayed penalty call as Riley Hughes put in his team-leading ninth goal of the season for a 2-1 lead. Assists on Hughes' goal were credited to Reece Vitelli and Devon Paliani and the Thunder trailed by one to start the second period.

Early in the second period, Andre Ghantous tied the game at two for Adirondack. After the original save by goaltender Evan Cormier, Ghantous went behind the net and banked the puck off Cormier and into the net. The goal was Ghantous' third of the year from James Marooney and Ryan Wheeler just 32 seconds in to even the score 2-2.

Savannah took the lead again late in the second period as Dennis Cesana sent a shot by Jeremy Brodeur from the right circle with just 3:50 left in the middle frame for a 3-2 lead. The goal was Cesana's fourth of the season and the Ghost Pirates took the one-goal lead into the third.

In the third period, Dennis Cesana scored his second of the game at 2:42 to give the Ghost Pirates a 4-2 lead. The goal was Cesana's fifth of the season from Logan Drevitch and Ross Armour.

Savannah added two more goals from Ross Armour and Riley Hughes in the third, while Adirondack got a late goal from T.J. Friedmann in the 6-3 loss.

Adirondack will remain on the road on Saturday and Sunday in South Carolina.

