Game Day Preview: Americans at Tulsa, 7:05 PM CST

Allen Americans left wing Riley Ginnell (left) vs. the Tulsa Oilers

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (4-5-2), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Tulsa Oilers (8-3-1) tonight at 7:05 PM at BOK Center. This is the third meeting of the season between the division rivals. The Americans are 0-2 against Tulsa this season, including an 8-2 loss to Tulsa on opening day.

Americans Tonight Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: 11/22/24 vs. Tulsa, 7:10 PM CST

Last Time Out: The Allen Americans earned a point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Utah Grizzlies last Saturday night in Allen. The team claimed five out of a possible six points last week with two victories and an overtime defeat. Brayden Guy scored half of the Americans goals on Saturday night netting his first and second goals of the season. Brayden Watts continued his hot stretch, scoring for the fifth time in the last six games. Watts leads the Americans in scoring and is ninth overall in the league with 15 points in 11 games (7 goals and 8 assists). Watts has six, multi point nights in his first 11 games with the Americans, the most on the team this season.

Home Power Play Improving: The Americans scored a power play goal at home for the third straight game after being blanked in their first four home games. Easton Brodzinski's third period power play goal last Saturday extended the streak to three. The Americans are 3-for-17 with the man advantage on home ice and are 15th overall in the league at home on the power play at 17.6 %. The road power play headed into tonight's contest in Tulsa, ranks 14th overall at 19.4 % (6-for-31).

Americans acquire forward from Orlando: The Allen Americans traded for forward Ryan Mahshie from the Orlando Solar Bears on Sunday. Mahshie played eight games for the Solar Bears this season and had zero points. He appeared in 12 games last season for Orlando and had one point (1 goal and 0 assists). The native of Stoney Creek, Ontario played three seasons of collegiate hockey at R.P.I., where he led his team in scoring in 22-23, with 22 points. He also played one season at the University of Connecticut, where he had five points in 21 games in the 23-24 season.

On the Road Again: The Americans are playing just their fifth road game of the season tonight. Allen is 2-2-0 away from home.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-3-2

Away: 2-2-0

Overall: 4-5-2

Last 10: 4-4-2

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (7) Brayden Watts

Assists: (8) Spencer Asuchak, Kyle Crnkovic and Brayden Watts

Points: (15) Brayden Watts

+/-: (6) Spencer Asuchak

PIM's: (17) Artyom Kulakov

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 4-2-0

Away: 4-1-1

Overall: 8-3-1

Last 10: 6-3-1

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (9) Sasha Pastujov

Assists: (7) Jaxsen Wiebe

Points: (16) Sasha Pastujov

+/-: (+9) Jack Clement

PIM's (21) Solag Bakich

