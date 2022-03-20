Vecchione Returns to Hershey, Capitals Recall Leason

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Mike Vecchione has been re-assigned to Heshey. Additionally, the Capitals announced the recall of Brett Leason from the Bears.

Vecchione, 29, appeared in one game for Washington during his recall. In 43 games with the Chocolate and White this season, Vecchione has recorded 36 points (12g, 24a), leading the team in assists and power play points (18). The Saugus, Mass., native has appeared in three career NHL games with Washington and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Leason, 22, has scored four points (2g, 2a) in 15 games with the Bears this season. He's spent the majority of the season with the Capitals, notching six points (3g, 3a) in 35 games for Washington.

The Capitals selected Leason with their second round pick, 56th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The Bears return to action on Wednesday at GIANT Center versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The puck drops at 7 p.m. for UGI Matt Moulson Bobblehead Night for the first 4,000 fans. Tickets are available at HersheyBears.com.

