Iowa Falls to Manitoba in a Shootout, 3-2

March 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (23-25-4-4; 54 pts.) fell in a shootout to the Manitoba Moose (33-17-3-2; 71 pts.) by a final score of 3-2 at Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday, Mar. 20. Wild forward Nate Sucese scored his first goal since Jan. 22, 2022 in the defeat.

After he blocked a shot in the Iowa defensive zone, Sucese sprung free on a breakaway and beat Moose goaltender Arvid Holm (24 saves) at 3:01 of the first period. Sucese's goal was unassisted, and it gave Iowa a 1-0 lead.

Wild forward Marco Rossi found Wild defenseman Calen Addison in the high slot from the top of the left circle and Addison scored on a slap shot at 16:58 of the first period. Addison's tally extended Iowa's lead to 2-0. Rossi and Iowa forward Mason Shaw recorded assists on the play.

The Wild and the Moose both recorded seven shots in the first period, but Iowa was the only team to convert as they led 2-0 as both teams entered the first intermission.

With 32-seconds left in the second period, Manitoba forward C.J. Suess beat Wild goaltender Dereck Baribeau (26 saves) on a rebound chance to cut Iowa's lead to 2-1.

After Manitoba struck late in the second period, the Wild took their 2-1 lead into the second intermission. Shots in the second period were 8-5 in favor of Iowa and the Wild led 15-12 in shots through two periods.

Moose forward Mikey Eyssimont beat Baribeau from the goal line extended at 15:02 of the third period to tie the game at two goals apiece.

Neither team could break the tie before the conclusion of the third period and the Wild and the Moose went into overtime tied 2-2. Manitoba led 13-7 in shots in the third stanza and 25-22 through the end of regulation.

Iowa and Manitoba both failed to score in overtime despite four shots from the Wild and three from the Moose. Shots at the end of overtime were 28-26 in favor of the Moose.

After shootout misses by Iowa forwards Victor Rask, Rossi and Kyle Rau and Manitoba forwards David Gustafsson and Suess, Eyssimont scored on his team's final shootout attempt to lift Manitoba to a 3-2 win.

Iowa and Manitoba were both blanked on the power play with the Wild going 0-for-5 and the Moose going 0-for-3 in the game.

The Wild will host Star Wars Night against the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, Mar. 25 at 7 p.m. CT.

