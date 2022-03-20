Panthers Assign Connor Bunnaman and German Rubtsov to Charlotte
March 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Two pieces from last night's blockbuster trade are now headed to Charlotte, as Florida has assigned forwards Connor Bunnaman and German Rubtsov to the Checkers.
Bunnaman, 23, has 11 points (6g, 5a) in 41 games for Lehigh Valley this season and has appeared in 15 games for Philadelphia. A fourth-round pick in 2016 by the Flyers, Bunnaman is in his fourth pro season and has logged 54 points (32g, 22a) in 147 AHL games and three points (1g, 2a) in 54 NHL games.
Rubtsov, 23, has six points (2g, 4a) in 37 games for the Phantoms this season. The 22nd overall pick in 2016, Rubtsov is in his fourth full pro season having posted 29 points (10g, 19a) in 93 AHL games and appearing in four NHL games for the Flyers. The forward has also appeared in 61 KHL games with 11 points (3g, 8a) to show.
